Bangladesh wants UN to recognise 1971 genocide

Bangladesh said it would reach out to the UN to declare March 25 as Genocide Day globally, in remembrance of the atrocities carried out by the Pakistan Army on the same day in 1971. DHAKA: Bangladesh today said it would reach out to the UN to declare March 25 as Genocide Day globally, in remembrance of the atrocities carried out by the Pakistan Army on the same day in 1971.

Chicago, IL

