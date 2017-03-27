Bangladesh: Trawler capsizes in Bager...

Bangladesh: Trawler capsizes in Bagerhat, kills 3

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka, Mar 28 : A trawler carrying 100 passengers drowned in Panguchi River in Morelganj upazila of Bangladesh, killing at least three people on Tuesday, media reports said. Md Rashedul Alam, officer-in-charge of Morelganj Police Station, was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo that the trawler sank in the river around 10:30 am while heading towards Purano thana ghat from Srombaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC