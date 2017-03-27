Bangladesh: Trawler capsizes in Bagerhat, kills 3

Dhaka, Mar 28 : A trawler carrying 100 passengers drowned in Panguchi River in Morelganj upazila of Bangladesh, killing at least three people on Tuesday, media reports said. Md Rashedul Alam, officer-in-charge of Morelganj Police Station, was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo that the trawler sank in the river around 10:30 am while heading towards Purano thana ghat from Srombaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.