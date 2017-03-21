Bangladesh to put former Pakistan army officer on trial for 1971 war crimes
A Bengali army officer, who sided with the Pakistani forces during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, will be put on trial for committing crimes against humanity, becoming the first Pakistani army officer to face the charges. Coordinator of a special investigation cell on war crimes Mohammad Abdul Hannan on Tuesday said that the International Crimes Tribunal finalised its investigation report on accused 75-year-old former Pakistani army Captain Mohammad Shahidullah.
