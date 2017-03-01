Bangladesh to ban cold pill chemical ...

Bangladesh to ban cold pill chemical to fight meth surge

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bangladesh is to ban the import of the cold-medicine component pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in illicit methamphetamine production, anti-narcotics officials said, after purchases spiked in tandem with a boom in the illegal drug "ya ba". The soaring popularity of ya ba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine usually consumed in pill form, is rattling governments across Asia, with annual sales in Bangladesh alone estimated at $3 billion.

