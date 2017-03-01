Bangladesh Targets Better Ship Recycl...

Bangladesh Targets Better Ship Recycling Practices

With an annual gross tonnage capacity of more than 8.8 million, Bangladesh's ship recycling industry is one of the world's largest, second only to neighboring India in terms of volume. But for these countries ship recycling practices have long been a matter of concern, particularly in terms of safety and environmental sustainability.

