Bangladesh PM urges not to vote for those indulged in terrorism, corruption

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 22 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people not to vote for those who have indulged in corruption, terrorism and militancy and killed people in arson attacks as they would push the country towards destruction again. Speaking at a mammoth rally in Magura on Tuesday, the Prime Minister also sought support and blessing of her fellow citizens to make Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed and peaceful nation in South Asia by 2041, the Dhaka Tribune quoted BSS as saying.

