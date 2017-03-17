Bangladesh PM Hasina's visit highly important to India
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 13 : Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is of high importance to his country. "From the Indian side, we are giving the highest importance to the honourable Prime Minister's visit to India," Dhaka Tribune quoted the high commissioner as saying to the reporters after a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque on Monday.
