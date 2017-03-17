Bangladesh PM Hasina's visit highly i...

Bangladesh PM Hasina's visit highly important to India

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 13 : Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is of high importance to his country. "From the Indian side, we are giving the highest importance to the honourable Prime Minister's visit to India," Dhaka Tribune quoted the high commissioner as saying to the reporters after a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC