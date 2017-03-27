Bangladesh matters to Trump'

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Thomas Shannon cutting a cake at the Independence Day reception at Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC. Photo: Bangladesh Embassy in Washington US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Thomas Shannon has lauded Bangladesh as a global example of tolerant, pluralistic and moderate nation and said Bangladesh matters to the President Trump's administration.

Chicago, IL

