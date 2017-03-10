Bangladesh calls for trade talks

BANGLADESH has called on the Thai government to schedule the next meeting of the two countries' Joint Trade Committee for June, as there remain a wide range of trade issues to discuss, notably high Thai import duties on Bangladeshi products. The JTC was created in the 1990s to enhance bilateral trade.

Chicago, IL

