Bangladesh becomes part of S Asian Satellite

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh has become a part of South Asian Satellite signing a deal yesterday with India, the launching country of the satellite. The $400 million worth satellite is ready and it could be launched anytime, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh, after inking the deal in a ceremony at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission .

