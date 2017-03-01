Bangladesh arrests Islamist militant who urged killing of foreigners

Bangladeshi police have arrested the head of an Islamist militant group accused of inspiring followers to kill foreigners, the chief of the counter-terrorism unit said on Friday. Shaikh Mohammad Abul Kashem, who founded an offshoot of the larger Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, was picked up on Thursday night in the Senpara Parbata area of the capital, Dhaka.

