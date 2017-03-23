Bangladesh anti-terror raids: Civilians killed in blast
The country's Daily Star newspaper reported on Saturday that two civilians were killed and another 26 injured when a blast ripped through the Shibbari area of Sylhet city as paramilitary commandos and SWAT carried out Armed forces spokesman Colonel Rashidul Hasan told the AFP news agency that 78 people, who were trapped in the five-storey building, had been rescued after a more than 30-hour standoff. Acting on a tip-off, police said they raided the building early on Friday and cordoned off the area after the attackers detonated small bombs.
