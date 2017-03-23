Attack on UK envoy: Huji man seeks presidential mercy

Delwar Hossain Ripon, who was awarded death penalty for carrying out a grenade attack on then UK envoy in Bangladesh Anwar Choudhury in 2004, sought presidential clemency today. Three members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami including its chief Mufti Abdul Hannan and Ripon were sentenced to death for the attack.

