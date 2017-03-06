Another stone extraction worker killed

Another stone extraction worker killed

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Another worker died in a landslide while he along with other labourers was extracting stones from a hillock in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila yesterday. The dead is Faruk Mia, 40, of Chatkunabazar village in the upazila, said Altaf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC