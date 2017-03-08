Another regression therapy for Bangla...

Another regression therapy for Bangladesh?

A recent move by the Government to allow child marriage under special circumstances is tantamount to excluding many Bangladeshis from the benefits of growth and development. Young women are likely to become the main victims of the recently enacted Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017.

