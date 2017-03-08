Another death at illegal stone extrac...

Another death at illegal stone extraction site in Sylhet

Another worker died during extracting stones as he was hit by an excavator at a stone quarry of Jaflong in Gowainghat, Sylhet yesterday morning. Fourteen other workers have died in separate incidents in last two months as extraction of stones using dredgers from the Pyan river continues unabated ignoring a government ban.

