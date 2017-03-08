Acid victims redefine beauty in Bangl...

Acid victims redefine beauty in Bangladesh fashion show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

In this March 7, 2017 photo, a Bangladeshi acid attack survivor gets her make up applied during the event 'Beauty Redefined' in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Organizers said they hoped to highlight the fact that acid victims, too often overlooked, are a vital part of society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC