8 Biman employees among 18 charged

8 Biman employees among 18 charged

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Detectives yesterday pressed charges against 18 people including eight employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a case filed over the country's biggest ever haul of smuggled gold in 2013. On July 24 that year, customs officials of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital seized 1,064 gold bars weighing around 124kgs that had been left abandoned in the luggage chamber of a Biman flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC