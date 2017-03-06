8 Biman employees among 18 charged

Detectives yesterday pressed charges against 18 people including eight employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a case filed over the country's biggest ever haul of smuggled gold in 2013. On July 24 that year, customs officials of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital seized 1,064 gold bars weighing around 124kgs that had been left abandoned in the luggage chamber of a Biman flight.

