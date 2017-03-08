5 'JMB militants' held in Rajshahi

Police claimed to have arrested five militants of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh from Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi early today. The arrestees -- Abdul Mannan, Abul Hossain, Lutfar Rahman, Rohidul Islam and Abdus Sattar -- hail from different villages of the upazila, our Rajshahi correspondent reports quoting Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Nasim Ahmed.

