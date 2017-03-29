4 dead, 14 missing as boat sinks in Bangladesh river
At least 4 people have been killed and 14 still missing after a jam-packed boat capsized in the river of Panguchi in Bangladesh's Bagerhat district, some 178 km southwest of capital Dhaka, on Tuesday morning. The district's police chief Pankaj Chandra Roy told Xinhua over mobile phone that the boat carrying some 70 passengers sank at about 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.
