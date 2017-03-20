2016 witnesses huge spike in terroris...

2016 witnesses huge spike in terrorist infiltration from Bangladesh

16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to reports, the government has informed the Home Ministry that in the past three years, around 2,010 Huji and Jamaat-ul-Mujhaideen Bangladesh terrorists have entered India from the Bangladesh border and are probably hiding in Assam, Tripura and Bengal. While the West Bengal government doubts the report, the numbers are quite alarming as the intelligence reports pegged the number of terrorists infiltrating India in 2014 and 2015 at 800 and 659, respectively, it says.

Chicago, IL

