2016 witnesses huge spike in terrorist infiltration from Bangladesh
According to reports, the government has informed the Home Ministry that in the past three years, around 2,010 Huji and Jamaat-ul-Mujhaideen Bangladesh terrorists have entered India from the Bangladesh border and are probably hiding in Assam, Tripura and Bengal. While the West Bengal government doubts the report, the numbers are quite alarming as the intelligence reports pegged the number of terrorists infiltrating India in 2014 and 2015 at 800 and 659, respectively, it says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC