17 held in Ctg for - planning subversive activities'

Police detain 17 people in Double Mooring area of Chittagong on March 12, 2017, on charge of planning subversive activities. Photo: Star Two of the detainees were identified as Advocate Md Ibrahim, 35, and Md Farjat, 23, our Chittagong correspondent reports quoting ABM Faijul Islam, senior assistant commissioner of Double Mooring Zone.

