Zero tolerance policy against terrorism: President
President Md Abdul Hamid reiterated Bangladesh's zero tolerance policy against acts of terrorism and militancy on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Star file photo "The government of Bangladesh is following 'zero tolerance policy' for combating terrorism," he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Asia-Pacific Business Forum -2017 , first ever in Bangladesh, at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka this afternoon.
