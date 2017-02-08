Zero tolerance policy against terrorism: President

President Md Abdul Hamid reiterated Bangladesh's zero tolerance policy against acts of terrorism and militancy on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Star file photo "The government of Bangladesh is following 'zero tolerance policy' for combating terrorism," he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Asia-Pacific Business Forum -2017 , first ever in Bangladesh, at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.