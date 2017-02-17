Youth shot in Al MP's Paltan office

A youth was shot at the political office of ruling Awami League lawmaker Golam Dastagir in Dhaka's Purana Paltan area today. The injured Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, 22, a supporter of the AL MP from Rupganj of Narayanganj, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:30pm, said Sub-inspector Bachhu Mia, camp in-charge of the hospital police outpost.

