Yaba Smuggling: Rab arrests nine gang members

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

The Rapid Action Battalion on Friday arrested nine members, including five "Myanmar nationals", of an organised gang of yaba smugglers in Cox's Bazar. The gang had been using fish trade as a cover for yaba smuggling.

Chicago, IL

