Woman in plane crash identified as Bangladesh student

A young woman killed in a plane crash near Ramona on Sunday was a student pilot who came from Bangladesh to learn to fly - following in her father's profession. Friends and family identified the 20-year-old crash victim as Shaira Noor.

