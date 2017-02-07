White House Publishes List of 78 Terror Attacks It Says Media Ignored
The White House on Monday released a list of terror attacks around the world that it says the U.S. media "ignored." While the list of 78 incidents does include major attacks that were covered, such as in Nice and Paris, France; San Bernardino, California; and Orlando, Florida; it also highlights killings in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Parramatta, Australia; and Zvornik, Bosnia that got little attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC