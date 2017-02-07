White House Publishes List of 78 Terr...

White House Publishes List of 78 Terror Attacks It Says Media Ignored

The White House on Monday released a list of terror attacks around the world that it says the U.S. media "ignored." While the list of 78 incidents does include major attacks that were covered, such as in Nice and Paris, France; San Bernardino, California; and Orlando, Florida; it also highlights killings in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Parramatta, Australia; and Zvornik, Bosnia that got little attention.

