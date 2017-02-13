VisionSpring and BRAC Help One Millio...

VisionSpring and BRAC Help One Million Low-Income Consumers Acquire Eyeglasses in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, celebrating their one millionth pair, the VisionSpring leadership team are Reade Fahs, Anshu Taneja, Ella Gudwin, Keerti Pradhan and Jordan Kassalow, OD. A A A DHAKA, Bangladesh- VisionSpring and BRAC marked a special occasion here last week, celebrating that the partnership between the two groups had provided one million pairs of affordable eyeglasses to low-income customers, achieving major milestones both in scaling a social entrepreneurship model, and in expanding access to vision services in Bangladesh.

