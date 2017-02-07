Verdict on Jihad's death Feb 26

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A Dhaka court today fixed February 26 for delivering the verdict in a case filed over the death of four-year-old Jihad, who died after falling into a deep well in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area in 2014. On completion of hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Dhaka's Special Judge Court-5 fixed the date today.

Chicago, IL

