Verdict on Jihad's death Feb 26

A Dhaka court today fixed February 26 for delivering the verdict in a case filed over the death of four-year-old Jihad, who died after falling into a deep well in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area in 2014. On completion of hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Dhaka's Special Judge Court-5 fixed the date today.

