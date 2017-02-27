Verdict in Hoshi killing case today

Verdict in Hoshi killing case today

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A Rangpur court is set to deliver the verdict today in the Kunio Hoshi murder case, over one year after the Japanese national was shot dead in the district's Kaunia upazila. Noresh Chandra Sarker, the judge of the Special Court in Rangpur, on February 19 had fixed today for delivering the verdict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC