Verdict in Hoshi killing case today
A Rangpur court is set to deliver the verdict today in the Kunio Hoshi murder case, over one year after the Japanese national was shot dead in the district's Kaunia upazila. Noresh Chandra Sarker, the judge of the Special Court in Rangpur, on February 19 had fixed today for delivering the verdict.
