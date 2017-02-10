Vandalism at Ctg court: 9 lawyers ask...

Vandalism at Ctg court: 9 lawyers asked to explain conduct

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Lawyers demonstrate inside Chittagong Court Building on January 18, 2017 after the court rejected the bail petition of an accused lawyer and his wife in a human trafficking case. Star file photo Bangladesh Bar Council, the licencing and regulatory body for lawyers, today issued a notice upon nine lawyers of Chittagong court to explain by February 14 about their conducts over vandalism at a Chittagong court on January 18. The lawyers are: Advocate Jannatul Ferdous Mukta, Advocate Chandan Biswas, Advocate Shakil, Advicate Awal khan, Advocate PR Khan, Advocate Prodip Das, Advocate Shibli, Advocate Masud Parvez and Advocate Mustafiz.

