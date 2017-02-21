UPDATE 1-Bangladesh's proposed hike i...

UPDATE 1-Bangladesh's proposed hike in gas prices sparks protests

Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay. Gas prices will rise by an average 22.7 percent in two phases starting next month, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced late on Thursday.

