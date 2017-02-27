UN Rights Expert Decries Northern Arakan Violence after Bangladesh Trip

The UN Special Rapporteur to Burma Yanghee Lee described "harrowing" accounts of abuse from Rohingya refugees and urged the Burmese government to prevent any further serious rights violations in northern Arakan State following the conclusion of her four-day trip to Bangladesh last Friday. Yanghee Lee said that "the magnitude of violence that these families have witnessed and experienced is far more extensive than I had originally speculated" after she met with Rohingya refugees in Balukhali, Leda, Nayapara, and Kutupalong camps in Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.