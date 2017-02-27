UN Rights Expert Decries Northern Ara...

UN Rights Expert Decries Northern Arakan Violence after Bangladesh Trip

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The UN Special Rapporteur to Burma Yanghee Lee described "harrowing" accounts of abuse from Rohingya refugees and urged the Burmese government to prevent any further serious rights violations in northern Arakan State following the conclusion of her four-day trip to Bangladesh last Friday. Yanghee Lee said that "the magnitude of violence that these families have witnessed and experienced is far more extensive than I had originally speculated" after she met with Rohingya refugees in Balukhali, Leda, Nayapara, and Kutupalong camps in Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb 24 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC