UN demands action on Bangladesh enforced disappearances

A UN group has called on the Bangladesh government to "immediately reveal the whereabouts" of three sons of opposition leaders it says were kidnapped six months ago, while sounding a warning on rising enforced disappearances. In separate incidents , Hummam Quader Chowdhury, Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem and Brigadier-General Abdullahil Amaan Al Azmi went missing in the capital, Dhaka, in August 2016, allegedly abducted by Bangladesh security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.