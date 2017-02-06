The explosion at sea: How The Ghazi A...

The explosion at sea: How The Ghazi Attack got made

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

The Ghazi Attack tells the story about one of the 'last unsolved greatest mysteries of the 1971 war,' discovers Avantika Bhuyan. n 2013, Sankalp Reddy, then a young assistant director in the Telugu film industry, visited the INS Kursura in Visakhapatnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC