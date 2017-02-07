Teenage cricketer dies after hit by a...

Teenage cricketer dies after hit by a stump

Dhaka: A 14-year-old cricketer died in Bangladesh after he was hit by a stump thrown by a batsman during a friendly game, police said yesterday. Faisal Hossain was fielding when the batsman was given out, assistant police commissioner Jahangir Alam said.

Chicago, IL

