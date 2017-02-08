Tampaco fire: 3 bodies identified, ha...

Tampaco fire: 3 bodies identified, handed over to families

Read more: The Daily Star

The devastating fire that originated following a boiler explosion at Tampaco Foils Factory Limited in Tongi in Gazipur on September 10, 2016 left 39 dead and 70 injured. STAR file photo Three bodies of workers, who were killed in fire at Tampaco Foils Factory Ltd in Tongi last year, have been handed over to their respective families.

Chicago, IL

