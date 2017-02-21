Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Assam
Guwahati, Feb 24 : : Security forces have arrested a suspected ISIS operative, who might be a key to the terror group's plan for Assam and other parts of north east India. The suspected jihadi, identified as Alomgir Hussain, was arrested by the Karimganj police from Badarpur Mission road area in Barak valley on Thursday.
