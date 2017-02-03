Suranjit's body at Sylhet Shaheed Minar
People from all walks of life are paying tribute at the remains of Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta as his body was flown to Sylhet this morning. The body has been kept at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar where people including politicians and cultural activists are paying their homage to Suranjit Sengupta.
