Suranjit's body at Sylhet Shaheed Minar

Suranjit's body at Sylhet Shaheed Minar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

People from all walks of life are paying tribute at the remains of Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta as his body was flown to Sylhet this morning. The body has been kept at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar where people including politicians and cultural activists are paying their homage to Suranjit Sengupta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC