Suffolk's Bangladeshi community set to mark national memorial day
The Suffolk Bangladesh Society and Mayor Glenn Chisholm celebrate Mother Language Day by unveiling their permanent Shaheed Minar in Alexandra Park last year. The event, on February 21 at noon, marks the day in 1952 when students demanding the right to use the Bangla language were shot dead in Dhaka which was then in East Pakistan.
