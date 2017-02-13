Suffolk's Bangladeshi community set t...

Suffolk's Bangladeshi community set to mark national memorial day

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

The Suffolk Bangladesh Society and Mayor Glenn Chisholm celebrate Mother Language Day by unveiling their permanent Shaheed Minar in Alexandra Park last year. The event, on February 21 at noon, marks the day in 1952 when students demanding the right to use the Bangla language were shot dead in Dhaka which was then in East Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC