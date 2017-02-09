Strengthen int'l response to solve Ro...

Strengthen int'l response to solve Rohingya crisis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Alison Blake talking to reporters after visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar yesterday. Photo: Star Hearing from Rohingya refugees the description of torture they suffered at the hands of Myanmar army, three foreign envoys in Bangladesh yesterday stressed the need for stronger international initiative for reinstatement of their citizenship and their safe return to homeland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC