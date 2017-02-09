Stone dumping degrades Jaflong touris...

Stone dumping degrades Jaflong tourist site

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Indiscriminate levelling of hillocks and clearing of forest for dumping extracted stones badly affect environment in picturesque Jaflong area of Sylhet. Photo: Star Better known as a tourist site for its beautiful sweeping landscapes, Sylhet's Jaflong is suffering from stone collection, with associated machinery and stones recklessly dumped across the area, including in forest land.

