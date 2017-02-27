Stateless Rohingya refugees sucked into booming Bangladesh drug trade

Rohingya Muslim refugee Sanmaraz, whose husband is in prison on charges of carrying ya ba, poses for a picture inside her room in the Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, February 15, 2017. Rohingya Muslim refugee Ali Hasan is desperately looking for a bride for his 14-year-old son, jailed last year in Bangladesh for carrying the popular drug ya ba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.