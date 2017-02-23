Slow exports, remittance new challeng...

Slow exports, remittance new challenges for Bangladesh

Slowdown in exports and weak remittance growth are the new challenges for Bangladesh's economy, said Mitsuhiro Furusawa, deputy managing director of International Monetary Fund. Furusawa, who came to Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit, talked to The Daily Star in an exclusive interview at the IMF office in the capital.

Chicago, IL

