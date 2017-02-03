Six killed in road crashes

Six people including a college student and a police constable were killed in separate road accidents in five districts over the last two days. Enamul Haque, 37, a constable of Chittagong Metropolitan Police was killed when a passenger bus hit a microbus at Chakoria upazila yesterday at around 7:30 am at Harbang Inani area of Chakoria upazila on Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway.

