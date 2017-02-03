Sirajganj Journo Murder: Protests go on, main accused yet to be held
With newsmen across the country protesting the killing of their fellow journalist in Sirajganj, police could not yet arrest Shahzadpur municipality mayor, the main accused of a case filed over the murder. Law enforcers during preliminary investigation found evidence that the fire, which left Abdul Hakim Shimul dead, was shot from the house of Mayor Halimul Haque Miru.
