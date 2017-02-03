Sirajganj Journo Murder: Protests go ...

Sirajganj Journo Murder: Protests go on, main accused yet to be held

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

With newsmen across the country protesting the killing of their fellow journalist in Sirajganj, police could not yet arrest Shahzadpur municipality mayor, the main accused of a case filed over the murder. Law enforcers during preliminary investigation found evidence that the fire, which left Abdul Hakim Shimul dead, was shot from the house of Mayor Halimul Haque Miru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,556,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC