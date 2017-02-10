Silversea ushers in tourism hope

Silversea ushers in tourism hope

Silversea, a Monaco-based luxury cruise line, will arrive in Bangladesh in the middle of this month with around 100 tourists and the same number of crew members. This will be the first ever trip by an internationally-reputed ocean cruise line to Bangladesh, which will put the country on the world's cruise map and help boost future tourism.

