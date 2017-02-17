Sheikh Hasina's India visit likely in...

Sheikh Hasina's India visit likely in April: Bangladeshi official29 min ago

10 hrs ago

New Delhi, Feb 19 A top Bangladeshi official has said the much-anticipated visit by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India was likely to take place in April during which key issues like Teesta water sharing and Padma Bridge were expected to be discussed. Significantly, New Delhi last week announced that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will be visiting Dhaka on February 23-24 to discuss Hasina's visit and other related aspects including agenda for talks between the visiting dignitary and the leadership here.

Chicago, IL

