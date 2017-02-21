Scottish hotel owner trafficked four men from Bangladesh
Scottish hotel owner trafficked four men from Bangladesh and kept them as slaves - making them work up to 22 HOURS a day A victim of human trafficking claims he was treated like 'servant' while working at a Scottish hotel and says he now faces deportation back to Bangladesh where he could be killed. Abdul Azad was duped into employment at the Stewart Hotel, close to the tourist attraction of Fort William, by Shamsul Arefin who was jailed for three years in 2015 for human trafficking offences.
