Sagar-Runi Murder: Take action agains...

Sagar-Runi Murder: Take action against case investigators

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Star

Frustrated, several journalist leaders yesterday demanded actions against the investigators for their failure to identify and arrest the killers of Sagar-Runi in five years. "Immediate action has to be taken against the officials who have failed to catch the killers," said Raju Ahmed, former general secretary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC